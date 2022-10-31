To the editor — My daughter experienced extreme bullying in her fourth- and fifth-grade highly gifted classroom. She was falling behind and ended up in counseling to deal with anxiety and depression at the age of 11.
One of the most stressful situations children face is bullying in the classroom. October is National Bullying Prevention Month. As we recognize and celebrate this month, I’m grateful that I found an alternative education option, Washington Connections Academy (WACA), that allowed my daughter to escape the bullying and thrive.
Before transferring to WACA, my daughter was finding it hard to focus and it was a struggle for her to get C's. Now she is an A/B student! WACA has allowed her to continue her education in an environment that is healthy and safe. She has been able to not just continue but excel.
Digital public schools aren’t for everyone, but for families like ours who need an alternative to the traditional classroom, a digital public school like WACA has been a lifesaver.
JOYLYN DAVIS
Yakima