To the editor — When the going gets tough … Dulce gets going.
The pandemic has presented challenges for all of us, which Dulce met, using her strengths as a leader and organizer. Dulce was one of the first to get masks to farmworkers in our valley, essential workers feeding our community, nation and beyond. Need a vaccine clinic organized? There’s Dulce. Thanks to Dulce I got my first COVID-19 vaccine in the parking lot of the labor hall in Yakima along with many other members of our community. And Dulce kept it up as a frontline worker herself throughout this pandemic.
Dulce’s experience, training and values ensure she will comply with laws governing public officials, like the Open Public Meetings Act, which has been a challenge for the current Board of Yakima County Commissioners. Dulce has demonstrated her commitment to transparency and accountability, which will improve trust in our county government and limit liability for all of us as taxpayers.
Dulce is a proven leader we need as a Yakima County commissioner.
Dulce has my heart, and my vote. Please join me.
LORI ISLEY
Yakima