To the editor — There always seems to be disappointment in many of those we elect. We always go for the ones whose campaigns are well funded and have lot of endorsements from well-known persons.
When push comes shove who do they listen to? The voters who voted them in or ones who supplied them the money and their good names?
We always to seem to elect those who are like us. They are less impressed with themselves and want to find real solutions, instead of dominating the conversation and quibbling over words just to get noticed.
In the county commissioner’s race, there is someone who grew up in and understands the neighborhoods. She gained the experience serving as a city councilmember and did a good job listening to everyone, not just those who supported her. She was able to solve problems that made a difference.
We can continue doing what we have been doing and ending up with same results or vote for a workhorse who wants to make Yakima County a great place to live. That is why I am supporting Dulce Gutierrez for Yakima County commissioner.
DON HINMAN
Yakima