To the editor — I’m voting for Dulce Gutierrez for Yakima County commissioner, District 2. Dulce is the right person to represent us. She has the knowledge and the passion to get things done.

As a former member of the Yakima City Council and assistant mayor, Dulce's experience makes her an ideal person to work with others in resolving the issues we're facing in Yakima County.

Yakima County has many unresolved issues, like contaminated water, homelessness, health and safety, etc. These and some other issues are not adequately dealt with by the current commissioners.

Dulce would be an added value to them. She would bring not only her knowledge but a wealth of resources she has developed throughout her public service.

I've known Dulce to be a person who not only knows how to get things done, but does so with inclusion of others. I'm asking those who believe in our democracy to be informed and to make their voices heard by voting for Dulce Gutierrez for Yakima County commissioner, District 2.

NINFA R. GUTIÉRREZ

Yakima