To the editor — Yakima County is a diverse agricultural area where we need representation for all.
We need representatives who will work for all of us to ensure continued growth of our economy, safety in our schools and communities, and jobs with good wages and benefits.
Dulce Gutierrez is a well-rounded candidate who truly cares about the Yakima Valley and has a proven track record. Her time on the Yakima City Council proves that she takes the time to educate herself on the issues affecting all of us and works to improve safety, job opportunities and growing the economy for all.
Dulce faces any task head-on. Agriculture is the backbone of Yakima County and Dulce has grown up here knowing affordable housing and water access issues must be addressed for continued economic growth.
Dulce helped build after-school programs for youth at risk to provide opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be available. These programs are essential for our youth to be successful adults.
Dulce has the energy and knowledge we need to continue to grow our valley’s economy, improve our safety and make Yakima County an area that attracts new business opportunities.
I hope you will join me in voting for Dulce Gutierrez, the best person to represent us for county commissioner, District 2.
JULIANNE MOORE
Selah