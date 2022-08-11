To the editor — Dulce Gutierrez has already proven her leadership capabilities to the Yakima community through her service on the Yakima City Council. You already have witnessed her passion and energy to represent you now as a county commissioner.
She has demonstrated her understanding of this diverse community and has shown that she is able to relate to all of the people in which she will serve as commissioner. Service to the people should be of primary concern in making a decision of your choice to vote not party affiliation.
Vote for the person and her character and commitment, not the party. We are all one people striving for the same thing with the same goals: a great community. Vote for Dulce Gutierrez for Yakima County commissioner, District 2.
CHARLES D. WHEATON
Richland