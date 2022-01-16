DTG’s landfill shows company’s lack of respect for the community
To the editor — The other day my husband and I went up to the DTG solid waste landfill (previously Anderson Quarry at Rocky Top) to walk our two rambunctious dogs, and we found the parking lot at the trail head had not been plowed.
In the past Mr. Anderson had one of his staff regularly plow the area as a courtesy. Here was just another example of DTG’s lack of respect for its Yakima neighbors.
Since their purchase of the quarry in 2019, trucking in of waste from outside of Yakima has resulted in an astonishing mountain of trash, and neighbors and recreationists have noticed odor, litter and frequent rock blasting. One nearby orchardist reported fumes so strong that at one point he had to send his crew home.
We need local businesses that care about our community, rather than distant corporations that prioritize profits over community.
SARA CATE
Yakima