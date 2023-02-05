To the editor — With emphasis these last few years nationally as well as within our state of taking care of the earth responsibly, I find it extremely disingenuous for a huge west-side refuse company like DTG to blame local neighbors for their lack of ability to follow regulations.
For years, we have been complaining about toxic noxious odors emanating directly from this landfill and near 'round-the-clock operational hours. Just since 2019, they have doubled the amount of debris, mostly coming from the coast, with minimal inspections of what actually is being deposited.
After years of complaining about what they are doing to "our local" environment, it is now discovered there is an underground fire that jeopardizes not only our air quality, but also groundwater. After many insisted of the threat, a test well found an aquifer only 50 feet below surface level and a couple of hundred feet from the suspected internal combustion site. Thank God for Ecology proclaiming this a toxic waste cleanup site.
DTG has proven to only care about their revenue and not their neighbors nor the environment. They own this land and cut off the trails, but to blame the neighbors is just rich!
RANDY ABHOLD
Yakima