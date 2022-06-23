Fire crews appreciate DTG’s cooperation

To the editor — DTG Recycling is a class act!

Last year I was contacted by Sheri Bissell of DTG Recycling about utilizing their property for training, this year we were able to make that happen. On Saturday, June 18, fire crews from West Valley, Selah, Gleed and East Valley fire departments were able to conduct wildland fire training for our newest members — 15 in total, plus some instructors at DTG’s property off Rocky Top Road.

When training we like to train in a realistic and relevant environment to our line of work, this opportunity was spot on! The crews worked in a mixture of grasses and sagebrush on a sloped hillside with boulders digging hand fire containment lines, using fire to fight fire, and operating hose lines for final extinguishment in a very controlled environment.

Having community partners such as DTG Recycling is very valuable to the fire service.

Thank you, DTG Recycling, for being so accommodating to my crews!

JIM JOHNSON

Deputy chief, West Valley Fire Department