To the editor — I am so pleased for the Yakima Herald-Republic’s coverage of the irresponsible and unhealthy DTG landfill.
Living out in the Highland area, I wonder, did DTG think that their huge expansion, noise, late night activity, dumping of refuse and God knows what else, was not going to be noticed?
Did government officials call this a boon for business in Yakima, rather than a possible health catastrophe, dumping unknown substances with fumes that literally sickened 55 orchard workers and some nearby residents?
Did a local official really visit DTG before going to meet with the concerned neighbors? Does DTG care about the potential for well water contamination or damage to nearby homes from their blasting? Do they think that whether driving their huge loads from the west side of the state along 40th and Summitview avenues or going up a Naches Heights grade and driving a back way will not be noticed?
Thank you to all the local citizens who have worked diligently for years to bring this potential hazard to the attention of we who enjoy our beautiful Valley. At election time, please vote for candidates who support the health of our Valley.
JULIE ALLEN
Yakima