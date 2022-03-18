To the editor -- Thank you, DTG Recycle. Thank you for providing recycling in Yakima! Thank you for caring for the environment! Thank you for finding solutions and helping to lead the way in processing waste rather than just digging a hole and filling it in.

I am a long-time recycler and when I moved into the county I was astounded to learn I could not get curbside recycling. While it is far easier to toss everything into a big, black plastic bag and let the garbage truck take it away -- for me, that is not the right thing to do. When I learned DTG offers multi recycling options a few short miles from me, I loaded up the truck with cans, boxes and plastic (all kinds!) and made two or three trips that day. I recycle weekly and I know many others do as well. The size of the Dumpsters has increased!

Recycling is not convenient and takes a commitment. I feel good knowing I am doing my part. Collectively, we can do so much. I am elated that DTG shares my passion and care for our environment. And GRATEFUL for their recycling center!

WENDY M. KING

Yakima