To the editor — The March 12 edition of the paper included a well-stated commentary regarding the problems with Daylight Saving Time. It included many of the reasons why springing forward into DST is a bad idea.
However, the piece left out one important reason for eliminating DST. The reason is this: For anyone doing anything outside during summer heat, the best time to have the “extra” hour of light is in the morning. Having this “extra” time in the cool comfort of the early morning would be great for productivity as well as the physical well-being of the many outside workers.
Farmers, construction workers and individuals working in their yards are just a few of the many people who would benefit in having an “extra” hour of natural light in which to get their jobs done.
In contrast, having this “extra” hour of light in the evening benefits very few. This is because during the hottest parts of the summer, the air doesn't cool off enough for anyone do anything comfortably and productivity outside until well after sunset. And this problem will only get worse, should summer heat continue to increase in intensity and duration.
DANNY KEPLEY
Naches