To the editor — I never thought I’d see the YH-R engage in religious bigotry in an editorial. But that’s what you stooped to in your editorial against lowering Washington’s BAC level.
I am not a Mormon, but saying most of “us” are not like “them” is poorly veneered bigotry.
Religion has nothing to do with the validity of Utah’s experiment with a lower DUI standard.
You cherry-pick (OMG, cherry-picking must mean you’re from Washington state!) stats and quotes from a Utah report, but you omit the most critical observation in that report: “It is still too soon to see any definitive impacts of changing the statutory BAC level to .05, though there does appear to be a slight increase in arrests after the implementation date.”
You also misinterpret Utah’s decade-long decline in DUI arrests. Contrary to your editorial groupthink, a decline in DUI arrests is a good thing.
You give lots of ink to YPD becoming a research agency, looking for ways to lower domestic abuse. That’s YPD’s crime focus right now. Their analysts are gathering data in hopes of finding the key to reducing domestic violence.
While YPD’s busy elsewhere, why shouldn’t the state experiment with ways to lower DUI accidents and fatalities?
J.D. EDWARDS
Yakima