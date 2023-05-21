To the editor — Our legislators worked diligently to come up with a compromise resolving the issue of personal drug possession in our state. Having a loved one die from the disease of addiction, I kept a close eye on the debate.
Landing in the middle was a good start. However, the clause to the bill allowing local government to maintain influence over harm reduction providers concerns me. Most people experiencing substance use disorder, especially addiction to illicit opioids like fentanyl, take a long time to recover. The goal of harm reduction is to keep people alive, wherever they are on the spectrum of treatment.
In Yakima, our county operates a mobile harm reduction unit, (formerly syringe service program) designed to prevent disease and overdose, three hours per week.
On my recent visit, the public health specialists offered everything from HIV/hepatitis C testing, water, hygiene kits and yes, needle exchange. Nearly every visitor was offered Narcan, the overdose reversal medication, and by my recollection, no one declined. Those who came were no different than my deceased brother, only he had food, shelter, health care and human connection to his family and friends.
Please support expansion of harm reduction services through the opioid litigation settlement dollars.
MEGAN TWEEDY
Yakima