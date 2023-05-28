To the editor — A while back a journalist writing for the Wall Street Journal seemed to be complaining about the president’s wife being referred to as Dr. Biden. I could understand if one were espousing honorary degrees as the equivalent of earned “terminal” degrees, be it education, dentistry, podiatry, audiology, physical therapy, law, nursing or any other academic pursuit including medicine.
There exist only three terminal medical degrees allowing practice rights in the United States. The first two — M.D. (Medical Doctor) and D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) — are American medical school degrees, while MBBS or MB ChB indicates the degree is earned “offshore.”
Most of us wouldn’t want a person with an honorary degree to provide us health services.
If Dr. Jill Biden were attempting to pass herself off as a medical provider, then the alarm with her title might hold merit, but the difference is that she EARNED the highest degree available in her chosen field.
Some people really get “hung up” by titles. Next time you go to the dentist, address him by his first name instead of doctor, and watch the reaction of his staff. Who knows, you might even be dropped from his practice for being politically non-compliant.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima