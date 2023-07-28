To the editor — I am writing this letter to support the views expressed by Dr. Forster in his July 15 Saturday Soapbox article.
I, too, have been volunteering for the Yakima Union Gospel Mission Medical Clinic for the past three years since my retirement from full-time family practice. Until now, I have been proud to be a part of the great work that the clinic has been doing.
Dr. Forster clearly laid out his concerns about the decision of the YUGM board to sue the state of Washington to be allowed to discriminate in hiring against members of the LGBTQ+ community. I agree with his assessment. The decision to leave the clinic has been agonizing. But in the end, it was the bravery of a group of the program managers at the YUGM to resign their jobs rather than to be forced to support and defend the actions of the board that made my course clear.
Our country has thrived best when it has embraced inclusivity and tolerance over paranoia and fear. I hope that we can find our way through this current situation, both in our community and country, through cooperation and concern for the well-being of all.
NICOLA BOCEK
Yakima