To the editor — Concerning parking in downtown Yakima, the city really needs to consider business employees while they are working. The places where we are allowed to park are few and literally far between, especially in bad weather and when it gets dark before the end of the workday.

The attitude employees have received is that there are insufficient spaces for customers; but without employees, where would those customers be? A $40 monthly permit for a first-come, first-served (usually full) lot space may not seem like much for some people, but for those of us who are part-time, that is ridiculous.

I was moving my car on breaks, but frequently, there have been no other nearby open spaces. Will switching spaces even be insufficient for the new license plate scanners? I have been told no, not in the same lot or on the same block.

Here is my thought: If the people deciding to enforce parking restrictions have dedicated or free parking, so should downtown employees. We are important to the function of Yakima, too. Please, just let us park so we can do our jobs.

KAITLYN CHOATE

Yakima