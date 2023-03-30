To the editor — I read with great interest your recent editorial concerning what to do with downtown Yakima. It seems that the City Council and administrators lack vision. I think of cities like Walla Walla, Bend, Boise and Leavenworth.
Your idea of getting the trolleys back involved is an excellent one, although the current route from the trolley barns to Selah is hardly a solution for downtown Yakima. What downtown needs is something unique and fun that draws visitors and locals to the downtown core.
Here is a thought: Why not make Yakima Avenue from First Street to Naches Avenue a pedestrian mall? Yep, block it off from all motorized vehicles except for the trolleys. The trolleys would run the route back and forth, allowing “free transportation” from one end to the other of the new pedestrian mall. Pull the bell chord for your next stop at restaurants, shops, or the Capitol Theatre. Or just stay on the trolley for fun.
This would be unique, fun and help bring more business and patrons to downtown.
As the late executive Jon Madonna said, “Nothing stops an organization faster than people who believe that the way you worked yesterday is the best way to work tomorrow.”
JOHN THOMAS
Yakima