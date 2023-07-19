To the editor — Having lived in Yakima since 1976, it has always appeared that our full-size city buses have only a few, if any, passengers. Maybe there are more passengers and I am wrong.
If I am correct, a very simple idea: Sell those large vehicles, buy five-passenger, battery-operated Mini-Coopers, and use the money saved to help keep our fire station and Fisher Golf Course.
Additional benefits would be fewer carbon emissions and lower maintenance costs.
And the City Council would demonstrate fiscal responsibility!
JIM NICHOLS
Yakima