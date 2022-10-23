To the editor — I am writing this letter in support of Billie Maggard.
I have been employed in Yakima County for the past 24 years working as a paralegal/legal assistant. I have had many dealings with the clerk’s office and have seen many clerks come and go. Prior to working in Yakima, I was employed in Pierce County and in the military, so I have had many dealings with clerk offices and many different professionals.
Billie is always willing to help when needed and if she is unable to help, she finds someone who can. She is down-to-earth and always friendly.
Billie has also been very professional during my encounters with her. I know that if I need assistance Billie is the one to help. I cannot recall one occasion where I have dealt with Billie’s opponent.
Please join me in voting for Billie Maggard as clerk of the Yakima County Superior Court.
COREENA SISNEROS HOLDEN
Yakima