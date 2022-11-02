To the editor — The Oct. 24 Seattle Times reported that our country has just experienced our 40th mass killing this year. The 19-year-old man in the St. Louis school massacre used an AR-15 assault rifle and had a dozen high-capacity magazines.
The only reason to own this combination is to kill as many people as possible with efficiency. To protect their very broad interpretation of the Second Amendment, the self-proclaimed “tough on crime” Republican Party leadership would have us believe that an adequate response to these terrible school shootings is to arm teachers, add more security guards and to lock the doors.
The doors of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were locked and there were seven security officers in the school at the time. Clearly, this is not the answer.
Dan Newhouse brags in his newsletter that he supports the Second Amendment and that he is tough on crime. Yet, in July 2022 he voted against a bill to ban assault rifles (H.R. 1808). He is enabling mass murder — the worst form of crime!
It is time to replace people whose agenda is programmed by the edicts of their party. Vote for someone who really is tough on crime: Doug White for Congress.
J. HAMILTON LICHT, M.D.
Yakima