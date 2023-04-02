To the editor — In the March 26 edition of the Yakima Herald, Garry Trudeau, aka Doonesbury, debunked the fake science behind the false claims made in far too many pharmaceutical commercials. And, as a further service, he cited the price tag for a product that millions of senior citizens use, Prevagen.
Senior citizens deserve a double-blind study in which the doctors and the participants do not know whether the participants are receiving the Prevagen or the placebo. If the results of the study lived up to the claims made about Prevagen, I would be willing to fork out the $750 it costs per year.
PATRICIA K. GUSTIN
Yakima