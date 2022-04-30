Don’t worry — I have it all covered

To the editor — While Mother Nature slam-serves weather-whiplashed flambe-cookery surprises, I’m your ready teddy at the table: kerosene lanterns, extra cans, propane heaters, extra cylinders, chain saw, mixed cas, bar and chain oil, extra cans, quarts, generator, gassed, oiled, extra (various above), car — ditto, pickup — dittos, RV — in case of evac., (see: several dittos).

No problemo. America’s Hydrocarbon Honchos assure me an Atmospheric Carbon Balance Cycle is actually a Mondraker Fox Carbon RR bicycle Rachel Maddow could buy (appointment only) at Demo Worx, East Palo Alto. Yup. Honchos = billionairea = they’re smarter than me = no worries. My best interests at heart, and in their wallet (see: compound interest)

So they’ll just take a meeting with Biden, make an offer he can’t refuse about his diesel-gas Democrat-prices. Same with her, about all that heat in her kitchen.

OK, excusez-moi. Things to do, places to go. Family road trip planned to that Earth Day shindig down in Lubbock. Good music, friendly folks, nice speeches. Oops, missed it again, have we? Always next year.

Happy trails to you and me. Especially me.

JOHN EUTENEIER

Naches