To the editor -- The world has a supply chain problem. Cool. I think that only freaks us out because most of us don't know how to do things without the globalized, industrial support modern society has given us.
We have been truly blessed over the last few centuries, let's be honest. But that tells me we have an interesting opportunity here and now. One that allows us to get more reacquainted with our community, the land and the stages of the production process we no longer understand.
Instead of panic buying for Christmas this year and freaking out over how you will get the perfect gift, produce that perfect gift. Or at least buy it from someone in the community that does. Learn a new skill, learn who the people in your community are, learn what we make and do and build a stronger Yakima out of the sense of giving.
Give your loved ones a heartfelt gift crafted from your hands and give yourself the gift of knowing how to do something new. Bring the supply chain home and see if our lives don't get a little simpler and more meaningful.
Merry Christmas, everybody.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima