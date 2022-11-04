To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning.
Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences.
Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored Yakima’s anti-learning tradition with its endorsement of almost all the incumbent candidates across federal, state and county positions.
Exhibit B: Two of the county commission candidates they endorsed learned nothing when Yakima County lost $1.1 million in federal funds for pandemic rental assistance.
Proof: They just lost another $900,000.
Exhibit C: The second round of lost federal funds has not been reported locally.
Lesson: Not only do we not learn, we don’t like to confront the consequences of not learning.
Exhibit D: The YH-R endorsements are a symptom of the real problem — we keep sending the same threadbare philosophies back to Washington, D.C., Olympia and local government offices, hoping for better outcomes this time around.
Lesson: We don’t learn from our past.
Please, YH-R, stop supporting our century-old groupthink. Add some local voices (without a 200-word limit) who will push back against the status-quo approaches that keep Yakima from learning and prospering.
Liberate learning, please.
GUS MAHLER
Yakima