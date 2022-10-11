To the editor — As we near midterm elections, we are bombarded by news of national and state races. Contests for county and city posts often fall under the radar. Crime and fire safety, health care, environmental control, to name a few, are legislated by our city and county councils.
In the race for Yakima County Commission, District 1, Angie Girard, a woman of substance who has played a key role in administration of PNWU since its inception, is challenging Amanda McKinney.
Ms. McKinney is an energetic and articulate individual, who seems to thrive on media attention. But she often assumes views contrary to qualified experts on complex and nuanced issues. Vaccinations, COVID protection, Narcan availability for opioid overdose, voting priority for the county health department are a few that pop to mind.
One must wonder if sometimes she qualifies for the metaphor: READY – FIRE – AIM.
Ms. Girard seems motivated by sincere determination to improve quality of life for us all, particularly in the areas of health care and opportunities for the underprivileged.
If you deem Ms. McKinney the superior candidate, vote for her. Please don’t do so simply because she has an R after her name. Party affiliation is irrelevant in county politics.
RICHARD TWISS
Yakima