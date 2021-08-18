To the editor -- As women in America, we can see what oppression of women really is. Afghanistan is now going back to Sharia law. Absolute hell for women and young girls.
They have to be totally covered, cannot work, cannot have an opinion, cannot enjoy sex. America looks pretty good, huh?
We cannot let the overreaching government control us. It is not their job to tell us what to do, or how to think. This is how it starts. It is their job to keep our borders safe. Open borders do not do that. They work for us. If we stay compliant, we will lose all the freedoms we enjoy now.
Both sides of the story would help us vote better. Frankly I miss those mean tweets. Backbone is appealing. Policies should be more important than a personality. Being oil independent, closed borders and all the things that have been turned upside down, were better for us then all this.
Maybe we can all pray for the women and girls in Afghanistan as their lives are about to become a living hell, as will ours if we don’t stand up for our freedoms.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima