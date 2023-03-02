The Feb. 14 edition of the YH-R, Page 2A, describes the mental health crises targeting our children:
"... we've never seen this kind of devastating consistent findings ...," "The data really call on us to act."
The article never mentioned that four-letter word, GUNS. Fifty-four percent of all gun deaths are of suicide. GUNS are the leading cause of death for children; suicide, second. Responding to Columbine/Sandy Hook/Uvalde, et al, we have protected our surviving children with these thinks and prays: Armed teachers. Armed hallway guards. Locked doors.
"The Second Amendment protects our God-given right to keep and bear arms," according to Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C. "I will fight any legislative action that is taken to implement more gun control."
A wholly unregulated, "... well-regulated militia." Good guys with guns. Run, hide, fight — mass slaughter response drill. The WEE1 JR-15, 2.2 pounds — an AR-15 for kids. We're beset, beleagured, beclouded by mendacity, fear, greed, conflated patriotism, denial.
We're clambering Bunker bravado blanks. If we stopped, located nose, face, "... immediately there fell from his eyes as it had been scales; and he received sight forthwith ..."
Earthbound righteous signposts thereupon miraculously appear ... as plain as the ...
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley