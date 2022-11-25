To the editor — Having lived in Granger for almost two decades, I enjoyed the recent article “Community Profiles: Granger aims to add amenities as it keeps small-town, family focus.”
However, two names missing from the article definitely merit mentioning. For many years Ricardo García led community members to found and run Radio KDNA, including the fundraising and construction of the community building that houses the radio station and other community programs.
Public Works Director Jack Burns supervised the creation of Granger’s numerous “famous dinosaur sculptures” and the Dino-in-a-Day events.
Ricardo and Jack greatly enhanced the community of Granger and ought to be recognized for their contributions.
MARY LOU SHEFSKY
Yakima