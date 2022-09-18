To the editor — Papa Murray was exasperated.
“As of August 1, 2022, we had 12 traffic fatalities. That is the highest in Yakima history,” he noted grimly.
Suddenly, inspiration struck.
“DMMSTC!” he shouted. Having quietly spoken “Don’t Make Me Stop This Car!” many times before, he found the acronym easier to shout.
“We do not relish writing citations and more often than not issue warnings, but the culture of ‘anything goes on Yakima streets’ must change,” he added, this time in his indoor voice.
Some nearby cynics noted the “DMMSTC!” sounded pretty much like his earlier warnings.
“Not true! This year,” Papa Murray said, “we have stopped over 19,000 people.”
“How many have you ticketed?” asked one insurance policyholder, weary of rate increases.
The silence was broken only by the sound of nearby street racing.
“Let’s talk about our SWAT,” Papa Murray finally responded.
Launching into a lengthy story about proudly observing the SWAT hold its fire while confronting an armed suspect, Papa noted, “The commitment to the sanctity of life was evident in every conversation.”
“Can we get a little of that respect for life from our traffic enforcement people ... er ... person?” asked citizens who were paying attention.
“DMMSTC!” shouted Papa Murray.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima