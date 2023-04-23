To the editor — I appreciated the Herald’s recent editorial on the need for better funding from the Legislature of the state’s community and technical colleges.
What I did not appreciate was the paper’s hypothetical on students who do not go to, or drop out of, community college. The Herald wrote: “Will they still be living with their parents when they’re 30, working as part-time fry cooks and playing drums in a band whenever they can get gigs?
The implication seems to be that people who do not go to college are not successful. Most of my colleagues and I reject that notion. Let’s not shame young adults living with their parents, or those who work service jobs or pursue the performing arts. Rent and housing costs are out of control, all work is serving of respect and dignity, and every musician starts playing local gigs.
I believe in the value of community colleges, that’s why I teach at one. Everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue higher education at an affordable cost. But there are many ways a person can build a fulfilling life without one. Don’t look down on the people who do not, or cannot, attend.
JOHN MENARD
Professor, Yakima Valley College