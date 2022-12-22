To the editor — Suicide is permanent. Responsible persons actively reduce suicide, child sexual mutilation, psychological desperation and save lives, by promoting truth. Educators know axiomatically, enablers effectively destroy the enabled. Selective redefinition of truth is not love, it kills.
Thousands of generations have normalized the reality of binary human sexes. It is not weakness or strength, it is survival of the species. Evolution does not make junk; humans are evolutionary apex creations. Refusing to accept nature is misrepresentation. Those refusing to embrace and strengthen their natural role are disrespectful.
Experts recognize adolescents pass through a period of irrational questioning. For that period children are vulnerable to devastating suggestion. Adolescent sexual dysphoria may happen during that natural exploratory phase, causing huge depression including suicide.
The suicide-consideration rate for sexually-fluid youth is roughly one half, a catastrophic number, compared to sexually-comfortable youths.
Sexually-fluid youths face enabling influencers suggesting aligned DNA and phenotype are flexible, offering interventions to change nature. Honesty is love. Children mustn’t die to be tall if they’re short. Focusing on child confusion distracts from enthusiastic focus on the miracle that is the child. Celebrate life, adolescence sexual dysphoria aside, no child’s anatomical sex is a mistake.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish