To the editor — The Yakima County commissioners — all conservatives who presumably believe in personal property rights — need to stop listening to contradictory claims by local farm voices.
Earlier this year, Yakima County Farm Bureau President Mark Herke told the Northwest’s major agricultural newspaper (Capital Press) that solar farm developers may be forced by wildlife officials to buy property for wildlife set-asides, “taking more property out of private hands.”
So, they're for private ownership of land and personal property rights?
Not exactly.
The article bluntly states, “The Yakima Farm Bureau’s position on solar projects butts heads with property rights. The 625-acre solar project it opposed was supported by the two landowners who will lease land to the solar developer.”
Turns out, one piece of land was too dry in summer and of little value in winter. The other got government payment for being enrolled in a conservation program. The solar farm payments would be higher.
These solar farms stop government subsidies for marginal land and provide the owners more income. That sure sounds like how free markets and property rights are supposed to work.
County commissioners, please allow property owners to decide when solar farming is a higher use than current uses.
WARD MURROW
Yakima