To the editor -- I was sitting across the table from a homeless man whom my wife and I had just served supper along with a dozen other homeless men at the extreme winter weather shelter at Englewood Christian. He didn’t say anything, nor did I as I conversed with others at the table. But for a few seconds our eyes locked; we looked at each other deeply.
What was his childhood like? Was he abused? Did he have mental health issues? Was he developmentally delayed? Was he using drugs and alcohol to cover the pain, hurt and humiliation of being homeless on the streets? Did he lose his job and have no funds to get housing, no luck at a job? A marriage fell apart and he ended up on the street? Anger issues? Did he have a family who cared?
I do not know the answers. All I do know is that I am not in a position to degrade him or call him names. I have not walked in his shoes. Who am I to put him down?
I do clearly remember looking into his face and saying, “I believe I see the face of Jesus.”
DAVID HELSETH
Yakima