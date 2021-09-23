To the editor -- To my Christian friends: A number of you refuse COVID vaccinations because you believe God will protect and/or heal you.
"God helps those who help themselves" is not biblical. But the Golden Rule certainly is: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
If we follow that, then we should do whatever is suggested by medical professionals to stop catching or spreading the disease. Thousands of lives depend on our caring behavior. If afraid of the vaccine, talk with God to erase the fear.
Please join the anti-pandemic team.
THE REV. ANNE BRINGLOE (RETIRED)
Yakima