To the editor — My letters to the editor went silent for a while because the reality of our real cosmos did a good job of enlightening us about Trump World: Newspapers, TV, Jan. 6 Committee and the courts.
He may be held accountable for his felony follies or maybe he's a god above our laws. But the toothpaste is out of the tube now and his trumpettes are carrying on the constant attacks against our democratic republic.
Can we keep our republic? Not if all the election deniers are elected to office.
It's so shameful. Often people lament for "the good old days," but in those days the Republicans wouldn't have tolerated those idiots in their party and a true two-party system existed. Now exists Democratic Party (the family values party) and the Trump party of traitors, lawbreakers and insurrectionists, but NOT the party of law and order. Not anymore.
The so-called Christian nationalists are white supremacists, Nazi wannabes. I read books about World War II and the Holocaust and it sickens me. Nazis threw Jewish babies and toddlers off roofs. The humiliations and murders of Jews went on for a decade before the war.
Please Republicans, don't become like the Nazis.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima