When temperatures dropped below freezing in Yakima, Selah plumber Richard Burke's cell phone started ringing. Most calls involve getting out his portable, 100,000 BTU heater and warming up frozen water pipes. At a home in Yakima, Burke slips underneath a crawl space to position his heater while the family pet waits for attention. According to Burke, he has "at least 30" people on a waiting list for his services. "I could work all night if I want to," he said. SHOT: Monday, January 5, 2004 RUN: 1/6/03