To the editor — As a businessman there is nothing more repugnant than a government policy that picks winners and losers among competitors. Yet, more and more in the Republican Party, many are embracing candidates willing to do just that.
More than just their leading candidate is spending time talking about punishing businesses and individuals who oppose them. And admire the world’s leading dictators over leaders interested in ruling using law and order. Success in Russia, China and North Korea depends on how much you support the regime.
All this runs against our own American Revolution when the King of England had the same kind of power. The American Constitution and dreams are about reining in power and expanding opportunity.
You may like what is happening today, but it is only a matter of time — as those in pre-World War II Germany discovered — when power heads in your direction, putting you in trouble, and it can’t be stopped.
Property rights and justice should be grounded in the law. Today in America getting hauled into court is not based on grudges, but breaking the law. You are only punished if a jury finds you guilty. We need to keep it that way.
DON HINMAN
Yakima