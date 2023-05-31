Osamu Furukawa stands next to his new BYD ATTO 3 electric car, that’s parked besides a Volkswagen converted into an EV, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. BYD Auto is part of a wave of Chinese electric car exporters that are starting to compete with Western and Japanese brands in their home markets. They bring fast-developing technology and low prices that Tesla Inc.'s chief financial officer says “are scary.”