To the editor — Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued that stupidity is more dangerous than evil. Stupidity can be manipulated by evil.
The letter arguing FBDs (fossil-burning dinosaurs) were better for the environment than EVs (electric vehicles) was dazzling in its mathematical sleight of hand and slippage of mind.
It reminded me of a local principal whose school made Johns Hopkins’ “Dropout Factories” list years ago. He reasoned aloud that if half of his kids (hypothetically) transferred out, then his graduation rate was actually twice as good as reported. — https://shorturl.at/AINU8
Dazzling logic that Johns Hopkins refuted in their explanation of their methodology. — https://shorturl.at/auxPX
The principal never explained why half the student body would (hypothetically) transfer out of a good school.
It is true that EVs still face issues, particularly in developing sustainable batteries. Development of a sodium battery looks promising — https://shorturl.at/doHP8 — and the cost of EVs continues to drop.
Researchers ranging from MIT — https://shorturl.at/aPR69 — to the EPA and Department of Energy — https://shorturl.at/euDFY — provide calculators for consumers to see the actual lifetime difference between FBDs and EVs in greenhouse gas emissions.
EVs trump FBDs.
Let’s not encourage stupidity. When stupidity spreads, it allows leaders bent on evil to have their way with our future.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima