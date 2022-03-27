To the editor -- Re: Surf park editorial of March 24. Your editorial said "Somebody sees an opportunity to make a few bucks ..." and what -- the whole idea is suspect. Really?

These "someones" with a new idea take on responsibility for new jobs, creating a unique attraction that will pull in new visitors and extend the stay of many others. All of these things generate new, desperately needed tax revenues.

I felt the tone of the comment was flippant and condescending to anyone who might want to start a business intending to make a profit/a living. Entrepreneurs are to be suspects. Why?

This community needs to welcome, even courage this sort of spirit, not to demean it. To be honest, I do not know where I stand on this project, but I strongly object to the editorial tone. Sure, not all ideas are worthy or workable, but implying that a plan is bad because someone will make money is just wrong.

There was a recent comment online with regards to the conflict on this project -- "Yakima, where good ideas go to die." We must not let that be written on our tombstone.

DANA DWINELL

Yakima