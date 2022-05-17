To the editor — Dear C.G. (Canada Goose):

Randall Park has become a sanctuary for me. One year ago, my family brought me to my childhood home of Yakima to rest and recuperate after an extended illness. My brother had the insight to have me out in nature walking and talking on a consistent basis. Since then, we have manifested a healing “go to” for all things according to life.

Visiting and feeding the ducks and geese was an incremental part of the nurturing experience. A few days ago, he showed me the latest development in the pond. You were swimming and feeding as if you didn’t have a dart penetrating your neck. I was appalled by the fact that a person found it somehow appropriate to put it there ... in all I can imagine, menace/entertainment?

Fortunately, there are eyes on and monitoring the best intentions to facilitate a promising future.

I’m thinking of a quote which is not necessarily accurate yet, “If evil were absent, goodness would be impotent.” In a disturbing situation, I’m impressed with the many who care to make the best of a bad situation.

You will be affectionately known in my mind as C.G., a symbol of deference to that which is dark and disturbed.

Bless you and your/our feathered friends.

THERESA MOTTET

Yakima