To the editor — To my never-Trump friends, and that includes some Republicans.

Stop cutting off your own nose to spite your face. Stop and really think; Was Trump such a liar and bad president? It appears with more investigations and indictments being brought by special counsel John Durham that Trump was correct about much of what he said was going on against him and us the people, by our own government and others.

I'm not a Trump fan, I agree his mannerisms leave a lot to be desired, but I am a fan of the USA and a firm believer that if Trump was still president there wouldn't be a war going on in Ukraine. North Korea, Iran, and China wouldn't be a threat again, we wouldn't have high inflation because of high fuel prices, less crime, fewer homeless living on the streets, better-paying jobs, our border would be protected and life, in general, would be safer and better for all of us in the USA and the world.

Let's stop cutting off our own noses and think about what's best for all of America! Maybe that's not Trump, but it is sure not Biden/Harris and what we have now.

JOSEPH WALKENHAUER

Yakima