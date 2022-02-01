To the editor -- All citizens should be very concerned about the long term care insurance recently delayed by the governor.
An analysis by objective underwriters state that the program will be in default before it even begins with an opt-out rate of 13%. Be careful of the governor/Legislature's sleight of hand. By delaying the start of the program but not resetting the opt-out date, they are hoping people that have opted out will cancel their private plans only to be told they cannot renew them once the program goes live.
Instead of admitting the entire program is an utter disaster, they try to trick us into conforming.
Shame on them. For those that fall for it shame on you.
DAVE ATTEBERRY, MD
Sunnyside