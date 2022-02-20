To the editor -- This letter is a response to the 1619 letters printed recently.
Yes, our country accepted slaves on its shores as other countries at the time in some form, e.g., serfdom, indentured servants. The Muslim slave traders (aka Barbary pirates, Moors, Ottoman Turks) traded every color of slave, 180 million Africans, 1 million whites, etc. FOR TEN CENTURIES. Please read, “White Gold” by Giles Milton who used the firsthand account by a Cornish boy, Thomas Pellow, to illuminate the bustling Muslim slave trade.
The British and Americans were the strongest fighters against slavery! Many countrymen and abolitionists steadfastly pursued that end. ONE person -- John Quincy Adams -- was nicknamed “Hellhound of Slavery,” for relentlessly speaking out against slavery. He singlehandedly led the fight against the Southern Democrats to lift the “Gag Rule,” which prohibited the discussion of slavery on the House floor which got him censured in 1837. In 1839 he introduced a constitutional amendment to ban slavery in all new states entering the Union.
A portion of the country was built using slaves, but not all. Cherry-picking some of history is a detriment to the thinking mind and a travesty to those who don’t do their homework.
VICKI SHIDELL
Cowiche