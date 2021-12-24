To the editor -- In your editorial of Dec. 22 you were blaming Sen. Joe Manchin for not supporting the Build Back Better bill and the Child Care Relief part of the more than 2,000-page bill.
This bill costs $2 TRILLION. You might get more support if the Congress would separate out that part of the bill. I wish that we could make a rule that they could only have ONE issue on EVERY bill. No more omnibus bills that would have a poison pill that most people would hate but would kill the bill that most people would like.
RUSS LARSON
Yakima