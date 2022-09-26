To the editor — You cite having "as many guns as possible within reach" in your article about life expectancy.
The ignorance of thinking simple gun ownership is partially responsible for the drop is enlightening. It shows your political leaning for sure. And it negates all positive effects of gun ownership, like the good guy with a gun.
If you remove suicides, illegal gun ownership, stolen guns, etc., used in crimes, what that leaves is a number that is probably half of what good guys have stopped from happening. Having a gun is a protection for wholesome people/families that want the same protective power as the bad guy beating down their door.
It's American to be able to protect ourselves in this way. If you, and others like you don't like it, then talk to judges and prosecutors and AGs about keeping criminals behind bars that use guns in their crimes, convince governments to continue buy-back events to get guns off the streets, encourage bringing guns in no questions asked policies at police stations so that families of criminals can get illegal guns out of their homes, or leave the country.
The far majority of legal Americans like our Constitution as is. Move!
CANDI BARTH
Renton