Don’t belittle UGM’s policies — they work
To the editor — We “take it for granted” that the transient and addicted and prostituted are served without discrimination by Union Gospel Mission. Who else excels in humility, compassion and liberality like UGM in Yakima?
Their faith-based model works. UGM hires people of faith. Tampering with this successful model by imposing alien hiring criteria would be dumb, callous and calculative. Would you force your grocer to serve you in a tall red hat and pantaloons?
We would be the most foolish of societies to discourage, belittle or begin crushing the life out of those who serve us so well through their Christian convictions.
UGM should not be taken for granted. It should be lifted up on strong shoulders of community support.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima