To the editor — This year the Federal Reserve took contractionary monetary action by increasing the interest rate five times. Fiscal policy was contractionary. The deficit was cut in half this year, and the Rescue Plan and Trump’s tax cut on middle incomes ended.
The central banks of every developed economy in the world, save for Japan and China, are wielding contractionary policy right now. China is contracting through their zero-COVID policy. Foreign countries hold $22 trillion debt in U.S. dollars, their debt service costs will rise.
We’ve had it worse. In the '70s OPEC engineered a major oil shock that scarred the U.S. economy for a decade. Also, in the Reagan administration we experienced one quarter of inflation at 15% and another at 12%, which were addressed by rescinding tax cuts and letting the Federal Reserve exercise contractionary policy.
Our current problem is how to gently settle into stable growth with slight inflation. My view is that getting inflation down to 3% would be the best outcome in this super-financialized world and would be best done with fiscal policy working hand-in-hand with monetary policy. The point is we shouldn’t believe misleading partisan finger-pointing.
ELEANOR HUNGATE
Yakima