To the editor -- What do the groups Coloradans for Energy Access and Partnership for Energy Progress have in common? They are fighting building electrification legislation.

See the article “A Natural Gas Giant is Waging a Sneaky War on a Minor Colorado Climate Policy” by Alexander C. Kaufman. Gas companies are trying to barricade themselves inside homes and businesses across the U.S., hoping to slow the switch from natural gas heating systems to electric alternatives. In two dozen states, they have succeeded -- thwarting electrification transitions with extensive lobbying and false narratives.

Factually, cold climate heat pumps are the most cost effective way to heat homes today. Annually, in Pennsylvania they’ll save $935, and in Maine $838 over a natural gas furnace. Go to carbonswitch.co and read the article on heat pumps under "Newsletters."

Washington state hired analysts to compare gas in buildings vs. building electrification by 2050. They found that retaining gas in buildings will cost this state $34 billion more than the electrification of buildings. Beyond 2050, retaining gas in buildings will cost $32 billion more per decade. Go to cleanenergytransition.org, select "Projects" and then “Operation 2030.”

We must reckon now with the intolerable corruption of our most vital resource -- a livable climate.

MEGHAN ANDERSON

Ellensburg