To the editor -- Elites, encompassing those in the federal government and the media outlets who serve as propaganda arms for the former, are manufacturing a false narrative that the pandemic is over.
These charlatans have spread lies on the "mildness" of omicron, the "minimal" chance of exposure from children to adults and the disabling effects of long-term COVID. They have lied, saying the only people dying from the pandemic are MAGA cultists and anti-vaccine dullards; large portions are poor people with no access to a doctor.
They are mentally conditioning to accept that thousands dying every day from their negligence on the pandemic is acceptable. They are pushing precariousness back into our lives because our desperation prevents us from questioning the system we live under. A system run by sociopaths who gutted the social contract, hollowed out institutions tasked with caring for others, stole our national wealth, obscured their lies by blaming podcasters and turned every citizen into a consumer. We must never allow them to convince us otherwise.
We must continue to take every precaution to halt the spread of COVID and demand our local leaders continue to implement these precautions regardless of outside temptations.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima